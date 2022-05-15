Insulting Our Prophet Is Our Uncompromising Red Line – Adamu Garba

Insulting Our Prophet Mohammed Is Our Uncompromising Redline – Adamu Garba Writes

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has averred that insulting Prophet Mohammed is every Muslim’s uncompromising redlines that must not be crossed.

Taking to his official Twitter page on Saturday, May 14, the politician stated that no Muslim will ever take it lightly with anyone who insults the Prophet.

According to him, every Muslim respects Jesus Christ and the same respect should be accorded to the Prophet. He went on to advise everyone to respect this boundary and avoid saying condescending things about the Prophet.

His tweet seems like a reaction to the murder of a female Christian student of a College of Education in Sokoto state, who was beaten to death and burnt over allegations of blasphemy.

The controversial politician tweeted,

“There is no Muslim that don’t respect the sanctity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. And certainly, there is no Muslim that will ever tolerate denigrating our beloved Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Insulting him is our uncompromising REDLINE. Respect our sensibilities and avoid it.”

A while ago, Adamu Garba took down the APC flag in his office.

This comes days after he was unable to secure enough funds to purchase the N100 million presidential nomination and declaration of interest form of the party.

By Sandra Priscilla

Nation Scoops

