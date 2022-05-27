International Friendly: Nigeria Vs Mexico On Sat 28th May

International Friendly.

Nigeria vs Mexico

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Texas,

Time: 00:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, May 29.

Mexico and Nigeria will face each other at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) in an International Friendly 2022. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Mexico began their preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The national team led by Gerardo Martino finished second in the CONCACAF standings with 28 points. Mexico will be in Group C of the World Cup along with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Poland.

On the other hand, Nigeria did not qualify for Qatar 2022. Lost the qualification to Ghana. Thus, Nigeria, which had participated in six of the last seven World Cups, will not be present at the international tournament to be held between November 21 and December 18. For Africa, qualified Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco, and Cameroon.

Mexico vs Nigeria: Date

Mexico and Nigeria will meet at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 28, in an International Friendly 2022. The last time they met was in July 2021, when Mexico won the match 4-0.

Mexico vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:08 PM

CT: 6:08 PM

MT: 5:08 PM

PT: 4:08 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Nigeria

The match to be played between Mexico and Nigeria in an International Friendly 2022 will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW.

