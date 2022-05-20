IPOB: Brutal Dictator In The South-East – David Hundeyin

We’re witnessing the transition from “freedom fighter” to “brutal dictator” in real-time. Started out “defending” your people, now you’re killing them.

A “freedom fight” that is highly centralised and not directed democratically is just a dictatorship waiting to happen.

God forbid that Nnamdi Kanu or Simon Ekpa should actually become “Supreme Leader” in an independent Biafra (they certainly won’t work together, one of them will assassinate the other).

Meles Zenawi and Robert Mugabe will be child’s play. Hope it never happens sha.



https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1526900284433354753?s=19

