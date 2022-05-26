Is A Nigerian Salary Earner Of N500k Monthly Considered Rich?

So I was arguing with a friend who stays in the states and he keeps saying I am a rich guy.

Current salary is about 512k per month (take home), and has an annual increment of 15% of your take home. This is aside perks of perdiem anytime I travel outside work base (15k per night).

Anytime he wants me to have minor something done in NG on his bahalf, he expects me to use my money and whenever I ask, he tells me not to complain that I am rich (he knows what I earn), I don’t have a problem doing those things for him.

I don’t see myself rich and pls guys, what can someone earn in Nigeria to be termed rich. Your opinions will count alot as I still find it hard getting the usual daily stuffs we all use.

I am not married and do not have responsibilities. My mom is a retired govt worker and other siblings are all working.

Cc: seun mynd44 pls help us for more audience and opinions

