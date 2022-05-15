Is Abuja City Center Magical? (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOMWwAJqdiY

Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, in the middle of the country. The skyline of the city, which was built largely in the 1980s, is dominated by Aso Rock, an enormous monolith. It rises up behind the Presidential Complex, which houses the residence and offices of the Nigerian president in the Three Arms Zone on the eastern edge of the city. Nearby are the National Assembly and the Supreme Court of Nigeria

