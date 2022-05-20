Is This Car Worth Sending To Nigeria? (Pictured)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Toyota Correla 2007, Driven 299,999 miles. Canada used.

Only problems, rust on the right rear fender and airbag light is on.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: