Is Your Professsion Your Passion Or You Are Doing It Just To Make A Living?

When I was young,I always wanted to be a medical doctor. Growing up, I decided I wanted to a commercial student,this time with no particular career in mind. My love for Economics was the force driving me to get going. I wrote my SSCE (WAEC & NECO) with the aim of studying Economics. My father denied me the opportunity of studying this course. Why??

His reason was because Economics isn’t as professional as Accounting. That year,I was devastated because I hated Accounting. All I was doing was because I needed it to graduate from my secondary school.

Long story short, I am not practicing what I studied in the university. I am ,now, a freelance copywriter and a fashion designer.

What about you? Are you like who is not doing what she loves? Let’s hear your story!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related