It was delightful to receive the National Leader of our great party APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Akure, the Ondo State capital today.

He was in the Sunshine state as part of his engagement with delegates ahead of the party presidential primary election of our party.



https://twitter.com/RotimiAkeredolu/status/1529891331597914115

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related