”It’s Enough” – Bride’s Mum Separates Couple Kissing At A Wedding Ceremony (Video)

”It’s Enough” – Bride’s Mum Separates Couple Kissing At Wedding Ceremony (Photo, Video)

A video shared online captures an interesting public display of affection between a bride and groom at their wedding reception, IGBERETV reports.

The couple were locking lips on stage when the bride’s mother decided to interrupt the intimate moment. The MC called the bride’s attention to the fact that her daughter was kissing in public.

The mother was forced to stand up from her seat and walked up the stage to separate the couple who could not get their hands off each other. As the mum was about going back to her seat, the MC asked her for a comment, and the mum simply said that the kissing was too much.



