It’s International Nurses’ Week – What Do You Have To Say About Nurses?

It’s another Nurses’ week celebration.Have you celebrated a Nurse today or you think they don’t deserve to be celebrated.

I believe Nurses are angels in human forms sent by God to the world to help humanity.No wonder they are known for being selfless and compassionate.

What do you all think about Nurses? I would like to read from you all.

What was your best moment and worst moment with Nurses? Feel free to share.

Kindly note that Nurses are not just those who put on white in the hospitals, anybody could put on white.White uniform does not make anyone a Nurse. To be reffered to as nurse, the person must have undergone at least three years training in an institution and passed the professional Exams organized by NMCN.

So, before you drop your comments, be sure the person you had an encounter with is a registered Nurse.

Feel free to share your comments now.

Happy sharing

