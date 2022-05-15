Jamil Abubakar Denies Endorsing Deborah’s Murder, Threatens Legal Action

Religion is a temper flaring zone. I know emotions are running wild. A lot of people read my tweets without understanding me, which is normal. “The headline” didn’t help either. Have never advocate for one’s life to be taken or people taking matters into their own hands The law exists for such which I pointed out. Sadly we are here.

I’m happy that punch has an “updated” & “Editors note” 2 capture this. I sincerely meant no harm. Everything was taking out of context. I pray that peace, which Islam greatly preaches will prevail in our lands.

REBUTTAL

Our attention is drawn to a publication by Punch Newspaper 24 hours ag0, suggesting that Captain

Jamil Abubakar is in support of the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagan

college of Education Sokoto, and the Editors note to it thereafter.

Customarily, we would have resorted to silence to let the gathering tension to dissipate gradually.

but these are perilous times, and wicked people love to take advantage of moments like this

Given the sensitive nature of the situation, we are therefore compelled to make this statement

To begin with, it is necessary to mention for the avoidance of doubts that Captain Jamil Abubakar

is a devout Muslim who is proud of his faith, but his tweets in no way implied brazen support for

the murder of Deborah or anyone else.

He sent out a series of tweets outlining the Islamic and Christian views of blasphemy, as well as

stating that while Islam has rules and regulations in place to oversee people s behavior and motives,

only sharia courts or government are in best position to handle matters like blasphemy.

We have however observed that despite Punch Newspaper’s updated publication/Editor’s Note

which goes a long way to clarify the facts as they were after a closer look at the tweets and the

implication of their earlier publication that has now garnered a lot of traction online, most news

organizations have deliberately continued to broadcast false information about Captain JAMIL

condoning the illegal killing, as well as misinterpreting the entire concept behind the tweet hence,

mocking and defaming his hard-won reputation.

While we advise the general public to discard the false publications, we are also, hereby sounding

this final note of warning to all media organization, blogs, social media intluencers etc, to desist

from propagating the lies as we would not fail to take immediate legal action forthwith.

We want to state categorically here that Captain Jamil, is a law-abiding citizen and a true Muslim;

and for what its worth, he will not support or be a part of any organization that supports jungle

justice or any conduct that does not promote the rule of law

Our appreciation goes to friends and family of Captain Jamil who have shown capacity

understanding and support through this ordeal.

Singed for Captain Jamil Abubakar

Barrister Somadina Eugene Okorie

