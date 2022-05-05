Jimoh Ibrahim Visits Bola Tinubu In Abuja (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Business mogul Dr jimoh Ibrahim visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja

Jimoh Ibrahim visits Jagaban……”I’ve purchased a senatorial form sir”.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: