Jimoh Ibrahim Visits President Buhari In Aso Villa (Photo)

Ondo State-born Business Mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim on Tuesday evening paid His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari a courtesy visit at Aso Villa in Abuja.

Jimoh Ibrahim who was a guest of the president seized the opportunity to seek his blessing for his Senatorial ambition to represent the people of Ondo South Senatorial District.

In a tweet by the Business Mogul, he said “I presented a copy of my Nomination and Expression of interest forms for Ondo South Senatorial District election to President @MBuhari, Today.

A big thank you to the President for the warm reception and his blessings.”

https://twitter.com/JimohIbrahimCFR/status/1524139671994916864?t=TIT5qUpr98waefjtKKzkuw&s=19

