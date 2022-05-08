Job Seeker Sacked For Posting A Sticker On WhatsApp Chat With Employer

A job seeker is meant to be on his or her

best behaviour when looking for a job,

especially during an interview. Even when

a job seeker finally gets the job, he or she

should still behave in a good way.

In a recent chats shared on Whatsapp, an

unidentified job seeker revealed how he/

she got a job that pays 250k per month

and how he lost the job almost

immediately.

According to the chat shared on Whatsapp, the job seeker was telling his friend on WhatsApp how an employer saw his resume and employed him as the company’s designer. The employer also said that the company was going to pay

250k per month.

Immediately, the job seeker heard that his

salary was going to be 250,000 Naira, he

used a WhatsApp sticker of a male dwarf

dancing. He used the sticker to show how

excited he was, but the employer stopped

replying him and blocked him on

WhatsApp.

The job seeker lost a good paying job

because he could not control his

excitement.

