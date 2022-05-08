Job Seeker Sacked For Posting A Sticker On WhatsApp Chat With Employer

A job seeker is meant to be on his or her
best behaviour when looking for a job,
especially during an interview. Even when
a job seeker finally gets the job, he or she
should still behave in a good way.
In a recent chats shared on Whatsapp, an
unidentified job seeker revealed how he/
she got a job that pays 250k per month
and how he lost the job almost
immediately.
According to the chat shared on Whatsapp, the job seeker was telling his friend on WhatsApp how an employer saw his resume and employed him as the company’s designer. The employer also said that the company was going to pay
250k per month.
Immediately, the job seeker heard that his
salary was going to be 250,000 Naira, he
used a WhatsApp sticker of a male dwarf
dancing. He used the sticker to show how
excited he was, but the employer stopped
replying him and blocked him on
WhatsApp.
The job seeker lost a good paying job
because he could not control his
excitement.