Jobs People Look Down On, That They Are Now Doing

Good day, fellas. I will be mentioning some jobs people look down, that they are now doing.

1. Bus Conductor: Then, Bus conduct jobs are jobs people claimed or see as jobs meant for illiterates, school drop outs, touts or for people who don’t have future. Many people have shyed away from doing this job and many are still shying away from as a result of this. 2ndly, there is this belief or assumption that, the job is meant for guys alone, lol. Now, ladies are doing the job.

2. Shoe Cobbler: In a lame’s man language, shoe maker. Then it was assumed or believed that the job is meant for the Aboki or Mallam people(Northerns). The truth is that, they were the ones very popular and famous for the job. U will rarely see other tribes doing the job. But now, people desire to learn it. Some people are now earning a living with it.

3. Cleaner(Compound cleaning)/cleaning in general: Women are now doing this job to earn a living. Married women and single-mothers, most especially.

4. Barbing: In those days, people rarely value or don’t value Barbing as a job. Then, if u want to barb, u will have to walk far away from ur home to have a haircut. Do u know why? Only very people had interest to be a barber. But now, u can easily see Barbing salon in every street. Back then, it wasn’t so.

These are the ones i can remember for now. U can add urs.

