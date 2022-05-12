Joe Biden Almost Falls On The Air Force One Stairs Again

– President Joe Biden slipped and nearly fell walking up the stairs of Air Force One on his way to discuss inflation in Illinois on Wednesday

– Was reminiscent of when the president was filmed falling three times on his way to board Air Force One in March 2021

– Wednesday’s slip is the latest gaffe from Biden as concerns linger over his health and mental state amid a series blunders and bizarre behavior

– Earlier this year, 38 Republicans had called for him to take a cognitive test

– Biden’s last presidential medical examination, carried out last November by his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, found that he was in ‘vigorous’ health

Joe Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of Air Force One on Wednesday amid concerns about his health and mental state.

Biden was on his way to Illinois to discuss the recent downtick in – but still at a 40-year high – inflation, when he again slipped as he entered Air Force One.

The gaffe was reminiscent of last year’s tumble when he fell three times while trying to board the plane in Atlanta, with the White House later blaming strong gusts of winds for the president’s missteps.

Biden, who became the oldest American to be inaugurated as president when he was sworn in at age 78 in 2021, has sparked concerns over his health and his presidency has been marred with blunders and slips of the tongue.

President Joe Biden had a quick slip going up the stairs of Air Force One on Wednesday

Biden quickly gripped the railing to steady himself and avoid any serious fall

There were no injuries reported as the president made his way to Illinois for a speech

The moment was nearly reminiscent of when he fell three times trying to board the plane in March 2021. The blunders have led to concerns over Biden’s health

Concerns about the presidents age were brought up throughout his campaign against Donald Trump, and shortly after his election win in November 2020, Biden suffered a broken foot while playing with his dog, Major.

In November 2021, Biden underwent a colonoscopy and briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her for a time the first acting female President in US History. Biden took control back after the procedure.

During the operation Biden had a small polyp on his colon removed which was later found to be benign.

His 2019 medical examination found that he took medication for several common age-related conditions like elevated cholesterol and a minor heart arrhythmia.

Concerns over his health resurfaced in March 2021, when the president was filmed tumbling three times on his way to board Air Force One.

Biden gave a speech last month regarding the supply chain crunch at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University before turning his back to the audience to shake hands with nobody.

The president was likely expecting someone to appear beside him for the moment, but he remained alone on the stage, looking around, before wandering off stage.

Biden had also incorrectly stated that he had served as a ‘full professor’ at the University of Pennsylvania despite never teaching a class at the school.

He has also had to contend with other slips of the tongue, like when he referred to his new granddaughter as his son, Beau, during his campaign.

Earlier this year, he also mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as ‘president’ and had been pictured wandering aimlessly during Barack Obama’s visit to the White House.

The President’s frequent blunders have led to questions about his cognitive abilities and earlier this year 38 Republicans called for him to take a cognitive test.

Republicans have cited Biden’s alleged cognitive decline as the main reason for the current administration’s backtracking over the president’s other recent verbal blunders: first telling US troops in Warsaw, Poland, that they were about to go to Ukraine, before suggesting that the US might engage in using chemical weapons on Russia.

Biden’s off-script gaffes about Putin’s removal and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have prompted critics to suggest Americans need to ‘invoke the 25th amendment’ to remove the commander in chief from office.

The 25th Amendment, which outlines presidential succession, gives the vice president and Cabinet power to remove the commander in chief from office via a majority vote in the event it’s determined he or she is no longer fit for office. It has never been invoked in US history.

On March 28, Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul took issue with Biden’s use of cue cards to answer reporters’ questions regarding his off-the-cuff remarks about Putin.

Paul questioned Biden’s acuity, saying the aging president’s remarks were a threat to national security.

‘A lot of times when you’re around somebody who’s in cognitive decline, you find yourself trying to help them with a sentence, trying to help them complete it – but we shouldn’t have to do that for the commander-in-chief,’ he told Fox News.

‘And, it is actually a national security risk because he’s sending signals that no one in their right mind would want to send to Russia at this point.

‘We aren’t trying to replace Putin in Russia. We aren’t trying to have regime change.

‘We’re not sending troops into Ukraine, and we’re not going to respond in kind with chemical weapons.’

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Biden’s most vocal critics, said that the US should look from within for regime change instead of calling for other countries to remove their leaders from power.

‘The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country,’ she tweeted last week.

Several polls show Biden’s approval at a dismal 39 percent and an average from Real Clear Politics has the president averaging a 53.7 percent disapproval rating.

Biden’s last presidential medical examination, carried out last November by his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, found that he was in ‘vigorous’ health.

VIDEO: https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/preview/mol/2022/05/11/8534265506910325165/636x382_MP4_8534265506910325165.mp4



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10806259/Biden-slips-stairs-Air-Force-One-amid-concerns-mental-state.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related