Jonathan In Italy As APC Screens Presidential Candidates

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Amid speculations that he would contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, former President Goodluck Jonathan is in Lake Como, Italy.

The PUNCH had reported that Jonathan’s name was missing from the list of aspirants as the APC holds screening for its presidential aspirants in Abuja.

Among those expected to be screened today is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The PUNCH gathered that Jonathan left for Italy on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Amid speculations that he would contest the 2023 presidency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, former President Goodluck Jonathan is in Lake Como, Italy.

The PUNCH had reported that Jonathan’s name is missing from the list of aspirants as the APC holds screening for its presidential aspirants in Abuja.

Among those expected to be screened today is the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

https://punchng.com/presidency-jonathan-in-italy-as-apc-screens-tinubu-osinbajo-others/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: