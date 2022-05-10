Former President Goodluck Jonathan has rejected the nomination and expression of interest forms that a group bought for him.

Daily Trust had reported how the group acquired the forms in Abuja on Monday night.

Nigerians had expressed shock over the gesture. But in a statement issued on his behalf hours after news of the form purchase went viral, Jonathan said he did not know those behind it.

“The Attention of the Office of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been drawn to the purported purchase of the Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest form, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in his name, by a group named “FULANI GROUP “

“We wish to inform the General Public, particularly Nigerians, that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has no knowledge whatsoever of the personalities behind the purported purchase of the form, in his name, not have any relationship with the association.

“It should be noted, that as at the moment, Dr Goodluck Jonathan is not a member of the APC and therefore could not have accepted such gesture, from those behind the move.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-jonathan-rejects-presidential-forms-distances-self-from-apc

