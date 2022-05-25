Jonathan Visits Buhari’s Nephew, Maman Daura ‘For APC Ticket’ – Sowore (Photo)

Goodluck Jonathan visits Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura today in search of his now elusive All Progressives Congress consensus Presidential candidacy.

According to Yoruba folklore, a ravenous set of villagers were hungry but they had killed all bushmeats available in the little forest around them, so they needed the elephant for an important feast, they sent a hunter to trick the elephant that they needed him to be king over them, then built a massive ditch, and put a throne upon it.

Upon arrival they showed the Elephant an elegantly built throne, he walked majestically and sat on the fake throne and finally fell into the ditch beneath it…the rest is history.!



