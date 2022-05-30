Jonathan’s Consensus Candidacy And Tinubu’s Popularity Tops APC Agenda

I come in peace; this is an essential phrase for this message because I do not want to ruffle any feathers as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries approach. I’ve recently emphasized the need for the APC to exercise caution ahead of its presidential primaries.

When I keep harping on Jonathan’s presidential bid under the APC, it’s because there’s a need to be mindful of the political implications.

Here are four reasons why we cannot separate GEJ from the APC flag.

One: The fact that Jonathan picked the presidential form, whether by proxy or otherwise, does not change the fact that it was acquired in his name.

Two: GEJ submitted his presidential nomination form, implying that he is running for president.

Three: A court has stated unequivocally that GEJ is eligible to contest. Every legal hurdle “overcome”.

Four: Bayelsa APC has confirmed that Jonathan is a member of the party since way back.

The APC is expected to begin screening tomorrow and has released a list of 23 presidential aspirants, but Jonathan’s name is missing.

As I stated previously, Jonathan would be screened and cleared in absentia. So his absence from the list may not be the end of the story, as the strategy to draft GEJ into the presidential contest is still in full swing.

Now that the APC has awarded executive powers to the party’s National Working Committee, critical decisions about the presidential election can be made and implemented. So the cabal pushing for Jonathan’s presidency has a slew of jokers up its sleeve.

Recall that I also indicated that Gej’s presidential bid would be handled in the same way that Obasanjo’s third term bid was handled; we all know it was close to the end, but with no evidence to indict Obasanjo, it ended up as a conspiracy theory meanwhile it was defeated. The FAMOUS THIRD TERM AGENDA died as a result of Atiku’s presidential ambition.

I have emphasized numerous times that the conflict is between the President, the Cabal, and Tinubu. The erstwhile Lagos State’s entry into the contest has made it incredibly difficult for the cabal to change the goalposts now that the game has begun.

You have to make judgments ahead of time before the whistle is blown, and it’s even more difficult when one of the contestants is a referee, a coach, and a club administrator all rolled into one.

If there is a cabal, why is Tinubu not a member of it? Tinubu has developed his political desire from the opposition for the past 30 years, and judging by what happened at the PDP convention, you may agree with me that so many things are happening all in an attempt to derail Tinubu’s presidential goal.

The only argument anyone can provide is that Tinubu is too powerful, and if that is the case, Tinubu should be allowed to rule. The fact that Buhari was marketed as Mr Integrity, a no-nonsense General who would not bow to anyone, was a key reason we voted for him in 2015. So, what makes Tinubu’s case unique?

Stop telling me that someone who refuses to listen to a faceless cabal is at a disadvantage. What do Nigerians require? A Godfather Cabal threatening our president? Let us utilize our heads and think clearly. What do we want ? A puppet or a President?

Atiku won the PDP presidential election because he was a large fish in the ocean, “Eja nla”. If Tinubu had not entered the race, he would most likely have been kept out of the plot, but in this scenario, the cabal would battle against the cabal.

GEJ is the only contender with the clout to put an end to Tinubu’s popularity test; unless an agreement is reached on Gej as the preferred candidate, nothing further can be done.

If there were a primary, Nigerians would be marveled to see APC delegates flaunt voting for Tinubu on election day. Elections are all about winning. You must have an impact on your constituency, giving the people something to look up to.

Why would so many political gladiators jeopardize their political futures because of Buhari’s impending retirement in a year? Or a faceless cabal that will not help them advance in politics?

Have you forgotten that the Congress has already taken place? Who would allow a conspiracy to erode their power? Is the APC presidential election a TROPHY that will be displayed? The goal is to become president and amass power.

Tinubu has the resources, the manpower and the strategy to win the APC presidential nomination either way it goes.

Let us consider Jonathan’s presidency under the APC to be an expensive shit. If it passes, the party should go to considerable lengths to deal with the Expensive Shit, as the smell would be quite expensive.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah , Chairman/CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/expensive-shit-jonathans-consensus-candidacy-and-tinubus-popularity-tops-apc-agenda-ahead-of-screening/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related