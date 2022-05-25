Jose Mourinho Becomes First Manager To Win UCL, Europa & Conference League

Jose Mourinho is the first manager to win the UEFA champions league, Europa league and Europa Conference league.

Congratulations to Mourinho.

Congratulations to the Special One.

Congratulations to A S Roma

Jose Mourinho’s trophy list

Porto

1 x Champions League – 2003-04

1 x Uefa Cup – 2002-03

2 x Primeira Liga – 2002-03, 2003-04

1 x Portuguese Cup – 2002-03

1 x Portuguese Super Cup – 2003

Chelsea

3 x Premier League – 2004-05, 2005-06, 2014-15

1 x FA Cup – 2006-07

3 x EFL Cup – 2004-05, 2006-07, 2014-15

1 x FA Community Shield – 2005

Inter Milan

1 x Champions League – 2009-10

2 x Serie A – 2008-09, 2009-10

1 x Coppa Italia – 2009-10

1 x Supercoppa Italiana – 2008-09

Real Madrid

1 x La Liga – 2011-12

1 x Copa del Rey – 2010-11

1 x Supercopa de Espana – 2012-13

Manchester United

1 x Europa League – 2016-17

1 x EFL Cup – 2016-17

1 x FA Community Shield – 2016

Mourinho becomes the first-ever manager to lead four different teams in European finals tonight when his Roma side play Feyenoord in the inaugural final of Europe’s third-tier competition in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

Roma already have a Europa League campaign to look forward to next year, having finished sixth in Serie A, but Mourinho is eager to add some silverware, and was seen crying earlier this month when his side beat Leicester to reach their first European final for 31 years.



Source SI

