Kaduna Group Writes Facebook To Delete Reno Omokri’s Page

“People’s Right Organisation” Kaduna has asked Facebook to take down Reno Omokri’s page for vehemently condemning the mass murdering of hapless Northerners currently going on in the southeast region.

According to the heartless group, Mr Omokri is, by condemning the targeted killings, “using his fame to incite violence thereby causing ethnicity tension through his page.”

Mr Reno has been firing on all cylinders condemning the killings and calling out the hypocrisy of the media for keeping mum while the massacre goes unreported.

“RENO OMOKRI as a popular Lawyer and Author has been using his fame to incite violence thereby causing ethnicity tension through his page.

“I am directed to respectfully ask to take down his page after through check which will help the good people of Nigeria.

“We will be waiting for your swift action. Thank you for your usual co-operation.”

