Kalu Asks Buhari To Pick A Successor From The North East

2023 Presidency: With Atiku’s Emergence In PDP, APC’ll Go On Political Retirement If… — Sen. Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party PDP for electing a North Easterner in the person of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate ahead of 2023, stating that his has laid to rest permutations about a Southern President in APC, ABN TV reports.

According to the former Abia governor, APC will go on political retirement if it fields a Southerner as its presidential candidate in 2023.

In a statement on Sunday, Sen. Kalu urged the ruling APC to zone its presidential ticket to North East, making a case for President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan as the most suitable candidate.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his influence to pick a successor for himself from the North East.

He said, “Congratulations to the PDP for electing a North Easterner. Nigerians must have seen what I saw yesterday. For our party the APC , it is no longer feasible to talk about Southern candidate except the APC want to go on political retirement.

“I urge the National Chairman of the party and the entire NWC to stamp their feet and zone APC presidential ticket to the North East.

“President Muhammad Buhari has a right to choose his successor and I call on him to pick Senator Ahmad Lawan as his successor. In every democratic setting, presidents and Governors support and pick their successors. I call on President Buhari to pick a successor from North East and that will be the equity the South East need. With North East , the cycle will be closest to completion of regions producing a president of Nigeria.

“By now, all APC aspirants should drop their ambition and support a North Easterner. Senator Ahmad Lawan is the destination.

“Congratulations to North East as we look forward to a president of Nigeria from the North East”.

