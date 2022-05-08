Kano 2023: Ganduje Picks His Deputy, Nasir Gawuna As Successor

Nasir Gawuna, Deputy Governor of Kano, has been anointed as the preferred choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders for the 2023 governorship election.

Gawuna’s choice was made at a stakeholders’ meeting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje presided over, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

The stakeholders were also said to have agreed that the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, should be the running mate for Gawuna in the election.

It was gathered that it took intervention of elders of the party and elder statesmen in the state to prevail on Garo to step down for Gawuna.

Garo, who is believed to have the control of the party structure at the local government level, was seen as the preferred candidate of the wife of the governor, Hafsat Ganduje.

Details later…



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-ganduje-picks-deputy-as-preferred-successor

