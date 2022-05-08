Kano 2023: House Of Reps Member, Kabiru Alhassan Dumps APC

Another member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Kabiru Alhassan, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Alhassan’s resignation followed that of his colleague, Abdulkadir Jobe, member representing Dawakin-Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Federal Constituency, who resigned due to an internal crisis in the Kano State chapter of the party.

Mr Alhassan represents Rano/Bunkure/ Kibiya Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker, who is vying for the governorship seat of the state, accused the state chapter of the party of preferential treatment.

Mr Alhassan, who is also a former Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, confirmed his resignation to Solacebase, a Kano-based online platform.

He said he would soon announce the political party he is moving to.

Mr Alhassan from Kano South Senatorial District was reportedly endorsed by political stakeholders from the district to succeed the governor Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023.

Other aspirants under the APC are: Barau Jibrin, senator for Kano North and Sha’aban Sharada, member representing Kano Municipal.



https://www.today.ng/news/politics/kano-2023-federal-lawmaker-dumps-apc-422828

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related