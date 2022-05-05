Kano APC Crisis: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its judgement on the case that emanated from the crisis rocking the Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that the party is torn between factions loyal to the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the G-7, which is led by a former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The appellants in the suit at the apex court are Musa Chola and 1,319 others and the respondents include the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Olayide Adewale Akinremi, Senator Abba Ali, Dr Tony Macfoy, Auwalu Abdullahi, Usman Kaita, Adebayo Iyaniwura and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appellant, who are loyalists of the G-7, had secured victory at the court of first instance (High Court), but the victory was short-lived when the Court of Appeal quashed the judgement of the High Court, and invariably returned control of the party to Governor Ganduje’s group.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the appellate court, the appellant approached the highest court of the land for the decision to be set aside, but the respondents argued that the appeal at the apex court had become a routine academic exercise.

They (respondents) hinged their argument on the fact that parts of the relief being sought by the appellants had to do with the list of delegates for the APC convention, which had since been conducted.

After hearing the appeal on April 8, the five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, adjourned and reserved judgment.

One of the counsels involved in the case, however, told Daily Trust late Thursday that the apex court called them early on Thursday to inform them that the judgement was ready and would be delivered on Friday.

It was gathered that since the news of the date of judgment started filtering, all parties have become agitated with the hope that the judgement would favour them.

Residents also said they expect security agencies in the state to beef up the security to avoid a breakdown of law and order after the judgement.



