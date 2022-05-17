Kano Explosion: Air Force Shifts 58th Anniversary Celebration

Kano Explosion: Nigerian Air Force shifts 58 Anniversary Celebration

The Nigerian Air Force has postponed its 58th Anniversary celebration tagged NAF Day Celebration 2022 billed to begin in Kano on Thursday 19 and end on Saturday 21, 2022.

The event has now been shifted to begin on Saturday 21st May and on Monday 23rd May with President Muhammadu Buhari expected to be the Special Guest of Honour.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made the postponement known in a statement shortly after news of a suicide bomb attack/explosion emanated from the ancient city of Kano.

The Kano explosion was said to have occurred near a school and killed four persons while several others were injured.

The NAF statement said,” The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day 2022 Celebration earlier scheduled to take place from 19-21 May 2022 at NAF Base, Kano has now been rescheduled to take place from 21- 23 May 2022 at the same venue.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/kano-explosion-nigerian-air-force-shifts-58-anniversary-celebration/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related