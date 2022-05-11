Kano Teenager Ibrahim Khalil To Die By Hanging For Burying Nephew Alive

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba has sentenced a 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Khalil, to death by hanging for killing his five-year-old nephew, Ahmad Ado.

Ibrahim Khalil was convicted on two counts of kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Justice Na’abba held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently sentenced the convict to 14 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping.

Na’abba also sentenced Ibrahim Khalil to death by hanging for homicide.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, informed the court that the convict committed the offences sometime in 2019 at Karkasara Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

Sorondinki said the defendant kidnapped his sister’s son, Ado, and used sellotape to cover his nostrils and mouth and buried him in a shallow grave at Sabuwar Sheka in Kano.

The prosecution presented three witnesses to the court and four exhibits.



https://punchng.com/kano-man-to-die-by-hanging-for-killing-five-year-old-nephew/

