Kano University Of Science & Technology Renamed After Aliko Dangote

Kano Exco approves panel recommendation

…Renames KUST after Aliko Dangote

Kano state Executive Council has approved the renaming of Kano state University of Science and Technlogy (KUST), Wudil.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who revealed this in a statement on Saturday, said the development followed recommendation by the university’s visitation Panel.

He stated that institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

Malam Garba further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.

MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA

Hon. Commissioner for Information, Kano state

May 27, 2022

