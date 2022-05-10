Katsina, Gombe Divided Over Tinubu, Osinbajo As Anyim Pledges Security, Jobs

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, described All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, as the right person to address the country’s myriad problems.

Masari stated this when a Tinubu-led team was in the state to solicit support ahead of the party’s presidential primary election.

According to the governor, Nigeria is faced with several socio-economic challenges, including insecurity and unemployment, and needs the right leader to address the situation.

He said: “The problems facing Nigeria are many, but they are surmountable. But we need the right leader, and I believe Tinubu is the right man.”

Describing the former Lagos State governor as a cosmopolitan leader, who involved several Nigerians that were not indigenes of Lagos, in his government between 1999 and 2017.

Tinubu, on his part, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort in tackling insecurity and other issues facing the country, promising to build on it.

Masari later went into a closed-door meeting with Tinubu’s team.

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammad Yahaya declared the state’s support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo was in Gombe to further his consultation with the state’s delegates and other critical stakeholders in preparedness for the party’s primaries.

Addressing his guest at the Emir of Gombe’s palace, Governor Yahaya said: “There is no one the presidential cap fits like you, the Vice President. We are solidly for you and behind you. It is you that this cap fits squarely, no doubt about that.

“I make bold to say that these people that you see here, in the traditional and other aspects of governance within our society, are committed to see that you actualise this ambition. You are the incoming president because we want this country to progress.”

The Emir, Alh. Abubakar Shehu, extolled Osinbajo as a worthy administrator and good ambassador of his kind, citing the VP’s role as the head of the country’s Economic Management Team (EMT).

He said: “Your role as the Head of the EMT has justified people’s support for you. We, therefore, pray for your continued success in your endeavours.”

FORMER Senate President, Pius Anyim, who is also aspiring for the country’s top job, has promised to end insecurity and provide jobs for unemployed youths, if he becomes president.

Anyim noted that Nigerian residents die like chicken due to banditry and terrorism. Speaking in Kaduna, yesterday, when he consulted with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates and other chieftains of the party, Anyim said: “Today, in Nigeria, if you are not influential, if you are killed it will not be in the news. Today, we talk of unemployment, insecurity and hunger.

“As a secondary school boy in the 1980s, I was in Kaduna because a brother of mine was working in the textile industry in Kaduna. In the morning, if you come along that rail in Kakuri and see thousands of people going to work in the textile companies, you will beat your chest and say this is Nigeria of our dream. It is unfortunate that the textile industry is now dead. That is the major reason of insecurity around here.”

According to the former senate leader, Nigerians have no other country and “what we look for at a time like this is a man who will reunite us to be our brother’s keeper – that is the leadership I am offering.”

