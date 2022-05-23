Kenyan Man Prepares To Marry Triplets (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5NMU2NZENw

Not everyone can handle everything three wives but this man can. The man who has done a number of interviews with local publications is set to marry a set of triplets in a mass wedding.

Speaking to Briefly News recently, Big Man Stevo from Kenya said that he was so happy to find his girlfriend triplets Cate, Eve, and Mary and plans to marry them in a public ceremony so that the world can witness their special wedding.

“I suggested a mass wedding to them and they agreed with it. I chose a mass wedding because I want the world to witness and tell the rest that it’s all possible,” he said.

https://www.thesouthafrican.com/lifestyle/man-set-to-marry-identical-triplets/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related