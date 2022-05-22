Manchester City mildefider, Kevin De Bruyne was been voted the Premier League’s payer of the Season, on Saturday, Newspremises reports.

The Belgium international has been the focal point of a Manchester City team that looks set to win their fourth Premier League title in five years.

He has scored 15 goals – a career high – and contributed seven assists as Pep Guardiola’s men have continued to assert their dominance over England.

Speaking to Man City’s website about his latest achievement, De Bruyne said: “To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of.

“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs.

“I think my performances this season have been good and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season.

“Thank you to all of the staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

De Bruyne last scooped the Premier League Player of the Season award back in 2020 after an outstanding individual campaign saw him grab 20 goals and provide a record-equalling 20 assists, while only Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic have won this award on multiple occasions.

Ruben Dias took home last season’s award, meaning a City player has been awarded the prize for a third straight year.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden was announced as the winner of this season’s Premier League Young Player of the Season award earlier on Saturday.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/kevin-de-bruyne-named-premier-league-player-of-the-season/

