Kidnapped Methodist Prelate, Samuel Uche, Regains Freedom

A Methodist Minister just shared the good news !
fergie001:
Kidnapped Methodist Prelate regains freedom
The Methodist Church Prelate, His Eminence Samuel Uche, kidnapped Sunday afternoon along two other clerics by suspected herdsmen on the Lokpa axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway way has regained his freedom.
He was released along with other victims Monday evening.
Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in charge of Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna who confirmed this to Vanguard said there were no details yet.
God ‘s name be praised.