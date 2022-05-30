Kidnapped Victims Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Appeal To FG & Osinbajo (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NylzYXKEHA4

Abducted Victims Of The Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Appeal To FG And Osinbajo (Video)

Some of the abducted victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack that occurred on March 28, 2022, have called on the Federal government to come to their aid, IGBERETV reports.

In the new video released by the terrorists, the victims say they have been with their abductors for 62 days now with some of them already ill and have appealed to the Federal government to rescue them.

One if the women who spoke appealed specially to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who she said was her classmate in the Nigerian Law School in the year 1978/79 set. Weeping, she said she has a son who is a sickler and she has no idea how he is fairing.

Another woman who spoke said she is in the kidnappers den with her husband and four of their children. She appealed to the government to come to their aid. She said two of her sons are currently sick with no medical attention given to them.

The kidnappers are demanding that the Federal government release some of their children who were ‘abducted’ by government agents jn Nasarawa state before they would release the train attack victims.

The train attack happened on March 28, 2022.



https://igberetvnews.com/1421038/abducted-victims-abuja-kaduna-train-attack-appeal-fg-osinbajo-video/

