Kidnappers’ Hideout Bursted By Imo State Police (Pictures)

Source Imo state Police command Facebook page

IMO POLICE COMMAND

PRESS RELEASE …… 7/5/2022

ARREST OF NOTORIOUS KIDNAPPERS/ RESCUE OF VICTIMS / RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION AND VICTIM’S 4RUNNER VEHICLE.

Following a report of the kidnapping of one Dominic Chukwuma and Silas Nnawubia respectively, received by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit on 30th April, 2022. The Operatives immediately, swung into action. After gathering both credible and technical intelligence where the radar revealed the location of the criminal’s hideout in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

The police operatives on 5/5/2022 at about 2350 hours, stormed the kidnapper’s den and arrested one Obinna Onuoha age 35 years, a native of Umuegwu Mpam and Igbokwe Joseph age 35 years, a native of Umuchoko Ihitte Aforukwu, both natives of Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State and the victim held in captive was gallantly rescued unhurt.

In the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping and revealing how they escaped from Imo Correctional Centre Jail break of 5th of April , 2021 , and after their escaped, they got a safe hideout in Ahiazu Mbaise, formed a kidnapping syndicate with their hideouts in strategic areas in the State. And have been the ones involved in most of the deadly kidnapping incidents recorded in the state.

The suspects later took the police operatives to their various hideouts in the state where most of their gang members were arrested. Those arrested includes, Tochi Chilak ‘M’ age 27 years, a native of Ezeala Ihitte in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Sunday Richard ‘M’ age 32 years, a native of Ikom in Cross River State, Comfort Ogbo ‘F’ age 35 years, a native of Gwer West in Naka LGA of Benue State, Igbo Simeon ‘M’ age 33 years, a native of Gwer West in Naka LGA of Benue State, Cyril Iwuagwu ‘M’ age 65 years, a native of Umegwu Mpam in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Nkechinyere Ibe ‘F’ age 35 years, a native of Umuoyoka Ihitte Aforukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Ebo Ubochi ‘M’ age 26 years, a native of Umuaraku in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

On searching the kidnappers hideouts thoroughly, the following items were recovered. They includes; one AK47 rifle, breech number 1142 with eighty-four rounds of live ammunition, four locally made Pistols, forty-six rounds of live cartridges, one Toyota 4Runner SUV vehicle belonging to the victim, multiple banks ATM cards stolen from their victims and the personal belongings of the victim.

Meanwhile, the victims have since being reunited with their family members and aggressive manhunt is on to arrest the remaining members of the syndicate at large .

The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+), while commending the officers and men for their proactiveness and gallantry, thanked Imolites for their continuous support to the Command. He enjoined them not to allow criminals and their cohorts to use their Communities as a safe haven to perpetrate heinous crimes and appealed to them to make sure they report any suspicious person or persons seen within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station. He then, task the Hunters Association to always assist the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information on their findings in the bushes. Emphasising that, most criminals have their hideouts located in bushes. Finally, he adviced Imolites to form vigilante groups or neighbourhoods watch association to compliment the efforts of the Police.

CSP MICHEAL ABATTAM

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

IMO STATE COMMAND.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=310581757926565&id=100069242288306

