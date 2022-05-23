Kidnappers, Unknown Gunmen On The Loose In Anambra. Launch Several Attacks (Graphic)

Some suspected northerners have been killed across Anambra state today by unknown gunmen in a series of attack. One of such attacks was at Eke Adazi Nnukwu market, Anambra by unknown gunmen.
Also an attack was carried out at Agulu resulting in unspecified number of casualties.
An attack has also been carried out by unknown gunmen at Ogbunike cattle market, around the toll gate area. Several cows killed, 3 persons including two northerners dead.
In a related incident, unidentified persons have kidnapped a man at Nnobi, leaving his car parked on the expressway.
First pic : Agulu
Second pic : Adazi Nnukwu
Third pic : Afor Agulu, Ekwulobia expressway
Fourth pic : Nnobi
Eke Adazi Nnukwu market
Agulu
