Kidnappers, Unknown Gunmen On The Loose In Anambra. Launch Several Attacks (Graphic)

Some suspected northerners have been killed across Anambra state today by unknown gunmen in a series of attack. One of such attacks was at Eke Adazi Nnukwu market, Anambra by unknown gunmen.

Also an attack was carried out at Agulu resulting in unspecified number of casualties.

An attack has also been carried out by unknown gunmen at Ogbunike cattle market, around the toll gate area. Several cows killed, 3 persons including two northerners dead.

In a related incident, unidentified persons have kidnapped a man at Nnobi, leaving his car parked on the expressway.

First pic : Agulu

Second pic : Adazi Nnukwu

Third pic : Afor Agulu, Ekwulobia expressway

Fourth pic : Nnobi

Videos

Eke Adazi Nnukwu market

https://pic.twitter.com/m31FxKMbpd

Agulu

http://pic.twitter.com/nxKd69JyhE

Nnobi

http://pic.twitter.com/QcZxWHKudY

