Killers Of Deborah Samuel Must Face Justice – British High Commission

Catriona Laing, British high commissioner to Nigeria, has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state.

The student was said to have been attacked by a mob over comments purportedly considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

A video of the student being stoned and beaten with sticks was shared on social media, and the incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

In a tweet on Friday, Laing said the authorities must ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to justice.

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” she wrote.

Sokoto police command said two suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the killing of the female student.



https://www.thecable.ng/killers-of-sokoto-female-student-must-face-justice-says-british-high-commissioner/amp

