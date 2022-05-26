Kogi First Lady Doles Out N1m Each To Security Aides, Domestic Staff, Others (Pics)

[[b]i]Kogi First Lady, Rashida Yahaya Bello Doles Out N1m Each To Security Aides, Domestic Staff and others. [/[/b]i]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xrxwzVES1o

The First Lady of Kogi State, Hajia Rashida Yahaya Bello has brought joy and happiness to the faces of her domestic staff and security aides as she doles out N1m each to appreciate them for their diligent services. This is coming few months after she gifted some of the staff cars.

She was captured in a video sharing two bundles of N1000 denominations to the staff as they explode in excitement.

The benefitting staff could not hide their joy as they sang her praises in excitement.

According to a source from government who spoke with our correspondent, said it is a routine practice as she occasionally decides to surprise them with cash and other gift items. And even sponsored them abroad in different occasions.

They attested that she enjoys seeing those around her happy especially the security men who takes risk in protecting lives ..

Hajia Rashida has been praised for embarking on massive charity campaigns in the past within and outside Kogi where she grant many her numerous scholarship awards, widows empowerment programmes and other life touching works through her foundation.

God bless her good heart.

God bless kogi state.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/05/kogi-first-lady-rashida-yahaya-bello.html?m=1

