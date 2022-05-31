Kogi First Lady, Obi Cubana, Empress Njamah, Others At MC Bob Magnificent Comedy Show

Abuja Standstill As Kogi First Lady, Obi Cubana, Empress Njamah,Others Thrilled At MC Bob Magnificent Comedy Show

One of Abuja finest comedians MC Bob who marks his birthday today recently thrilled top dignitaries and the residents of the nation’s capital with his ‘Magnificent Comedy’.

Among those who graced the epic comedy show which took place at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja include First Lady of Kogi State, Hajiya Rashida Yahaya Bello, socialite Obi Cubana, Youth Leader of the ruling APC Isreal Dayo, Empress Njamah, Abba Bichi, Sir Uyi and many others.

Top entertainers who performed at the show include, Shortcut, Oga Sabinus, Dan D’Humorous, Destaker, MC Papi, Koboko Master, Efe Warri Boy and so many others.

The First Lady of Kogi State has recently been on the spotlight following massive empowerment schemes she has rolled out in Kogi and other parts of the country targeted at enhancing the living standard of youths and women.

Not long ago, she was caught on camera doling out N1m each to some of her domestic staff and security aides.

