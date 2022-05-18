Kpokpogri: Tonto Dikeh Has Nothing To Do With The Demolition Of My Abuja Mansion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eo81ayK5xnE

Tonto Dikeh Has Nothing To Do With The Demolition Of Abuja Mansion – Prince Kpokpogri (Video)

Nigerian socialite, Prince Kpokpogri has spoken out about his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh’s reaction to the demolition of his multi-million naira mansion in Abuja, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking in an interview with Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Kpokpogri stated that his ex, Tonto Dikeh has nothing to do with the demolition of his house.

Tonto Dikeh had rejoiced greatly over the demolition of the Kpokpogri’s house as seen in her post on social media.

The house was demolished by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday morning, May 14th, 2022. The senior special assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Entrustment, Attah Ikharo stated that the building was demolished because it was built on a major highway and did not receive official approval.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdsnWu6L7gp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

