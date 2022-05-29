Kunle Adeyanju Who Is Riding A Bike From London To Lagos Is Due To Arrive Today

An adventurist, Kunle Adeyanju, who is on a motorcycle journey from London to Lagos, is due to arrive in Lagos today. Adeyanju, who undertook the journey in order to raise funds for the fight against polio, has been riding his motorcycle, a Honda CB 500X, from London since April 19th and he is due to arrive Lagos today.

The journey has been full of adventure and risks and he has documented it on his Twitter feed. Policemen, customs officials and thugs extorted ₦124,000 from him on the Mauritania-Senegal border. His outcry on Twitter attracted the attention of Mauritanian ministers who launched an investigation into the incident. He was initially denied entry into the Ivory Coast because the border between Ivory Coast and Senegal was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the Nigerian Embassy in Ivory Coast helped him get around the problem. He had ridden into Burkina Faso in order to avoid Ivory Coast, but he came back into Ivory Coast after the Nigerian Embassy intervened. He also suffered a flat tyre in Mali, but kind villagers came to his rescue. However, one of the things that has attracted the most attention from his followers on Twitter is the various women that he has met along the way. One of them has promised to come to Lagos to await his arrival.

Mr Adeyanju and his motorcycle crossed from Spain in Europe, to Morocco in Africa via ferry.

Kunle Adeyanju is the president-elect of the Ikoyi Metro district of the Rotary Club and he has been hosted by rotary clubs all along his route. He has also been hosted by biker clubs and the Nigerian diplomatic missions all along his route. He spoke to Twitter staff in Ghana and also received a message from Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal.

Mr Adeyanju has previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and planted a Nigerian flag at its summit, he has sky dived and ridden a motorcycle from Ghana to Nigeria. He plans to auction his motorcycle, which he nicknamed Eagle, when he gets to Lagos and he will donate the proceeds to the fight against polio. There are also hints that a book and a Netflix series will be produced to document the journey.

