Lady Blocks Her Helper After He Mistakenly Sent N30k To Her Instead Of N3k (Pix)

A Nigerian man has called out a girl who absconded with his money despite the fact he was trying to help her.

He said that he mistakenly sent N30,000 to her instead of N3,000 but she decided to block him after receiving the money.

According to the man, he met her on Facebook where she pleaded for assistance, so he decided to help not knowing that she would pay him back with wickedness.

He shared screenshots of their chat, where she begged for money to cook that she is starving. He took pity on her and tried sending N3k but mistakenly sent N30k.

When he realised the mistake, he asked the lady to send N25k back to him and keep N5k, but her next line of action was to block him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdRRvDXos7Q/

