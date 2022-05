https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpu8W0gHrSs

A Nigerian woman has been arrested by the police after she used fake alert to buy hair that is worth N1.3 million.

The lady was exposed by a hair vendor on Instagram with the handle @naijahairfactory.

According to her, the lady had bought the goods with the fake alert but was traced and arrested.

She was charged to court.

In the video, she could be seen pleading for forgiveness.

