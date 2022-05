A Nigerian lady has shared the screenshot of an exchange she had with a vendor who insulted her.

The lady had reached out to the vendor in search of shoes to purchase. Her shoe size got was shocking to the vendor and she made an unflattering comment to the intending buyer.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/5/lady-goes-hard-at-a-vendor-who-insulted-her-on-whatsapp-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related