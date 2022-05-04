Lady Proposes To Her Boyfriend In A Shopping Mall & Gets A ‘Yes’ From Him (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxeIo75Xkcg

Nigerian Lady Proposes To Her Man In A Shopping Mall And Gets A “Yes” From Him (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian lady got many Nigerians surprised when she went on her knees and proposed to her man inside a packed shopping mall, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the lady, a self-acclaimed actress identified as Simply Erhun, shared the video showing her on her knees as she waited for her man to come to meet her, and when he did, she proposed to him and he accepted her ring.

She captioned the video;

”YES I did it and I got a big YES!!!

From this day forward, I shall not walk alone. His heart wil be my shelter and his arms will be my home.@westbenzinc

I proposed and He said YES!!!

Road to Mrs!!!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdGRFgSNHCZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

