Lagos Court Sentences Pastor Oliseh To Life Imprisonment For Defilement (Pix)

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos state on Wednesday sentenced a pastor, Michael Oliseh, to life imprisonment for defiling his friend’s 12-year-old twin daughters.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, described Mr Oliseh, who’s the assistant Pastor of the Anointed Chosen Vessel Ministry in Okota, Lagos, as a “serial rapist” who took turns defiling his friend’s daughters.

She held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charges of defilement against The convict beyond any reasonable doubt.

In her judgment, the court held that “The testimony of the defendant portrayed him as a serial rapist who took turns to defile the survivors.

“What a disloyal and untrustworthy pastor, who shamelessly and audaciously had sexual intercourse with his friend’s children who were entrusted in his care.

“His conduct is unbecoming of a pastor.

“Having been found guilty as charged with the two offences, the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.’’

She said that the sentences should run concurrently, and that his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.

Justice Soladoye also berated the parents of the survivors for sending the survivors to stay with the convict.

“Parents of the survivors lack discipline and ought not to have sent their children to go stay in Oliseh’s house.

“Children are not to be entrusted with randy adults. They should be kept in the hands of responsible adults who have their goodwill at heart.

“The need for responsible parenting cannot be overemphasized,” the judge said.

Five witnesses testified at the trial and five exhibits were tendered.

According to the prosecution counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, Mr Oliseh committed the crimes sometimes in November 2017 in Ago, near the Okota suburb of Lagos.

The offences violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant was said to have defiled the survivors after their father had entrusted them in his care and travelled to the village for a burial.

The prosecution added that he then threatened the survivors that their father would become jobless if they told anyone about the sexual encounter.

The convict was caught by one of the neighbours after he had chased one of the survivors in the compound and dragged her with her underwear.

Pastor Michael Oliseh was originally arrested for the offence in November 2017, he has since been on trial for defiling the two Under Age girls.

His conviction and sentencing is another indication that the Lagos State Government is matching Words with action in its avowed commitment to rid the State of all forms of Violence, Abuse against Children as part of the Child Rights.



https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/05/court-sentences-lagos-pastor-to-life-imprisonment-for-defilement/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related