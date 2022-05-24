Lagos Develops Off-Grid Electrification Strategy, Action Plan

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has developed the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan with support from the British-funded Africa Clean Energy Technical Assistance Facility (ACE-TAF).

The programme, which is being implemented by Tetra Tech International Development and funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is geared towards the improvement of the off-grid energy access in Lagos State.

Speaking during the formal handover ceremony on Monday at the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, explained that the Ministry was working tirelessly to improve energy access in the State.

He recalled that in 2021, the government developed the Lagos State Electricity Policy to articulate its vision for creating a viable sub-national electricity sector that caters fully to the needs of its citizens while also enabling significant socio-economic growth.

Odusote explained that with the emergence of the off-grid solar sector as an important component in achieving access to energy – for all – in the State, the Ministry has developed the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Plan with the support of ACE-TAF to ensure the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Policy on off-grid electrification.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Chibuikem Agbaegbu, the ACE-TAF Nigeria Country Manager, expressed delight to see the successful collaboration with Lagos State Government in improving energy access to Lagosians.

He added that in 2021, AC-TAF had committed to supporting the State Government in improving the enabling environment for off-grid solar and has done so through its support in the development of the Lagos State Electricity Policy and the Lagos State Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan.

Agbaegbu averred that the Off-Grid Electrification Strategy and Plan further underscore the State Government’s commitment to clean off-grid electrification, thereby enabling private sector investment in its off-grid electricity market.

https://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-develops-off-grid-electrification-strategy/amp/

