Lagos Rep Defeats Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Picks APC Ticket For Epe

The Chairman, House Committee on House Services, Olawale Raji, on Friday, won the All Progressives Congress primary of the Epe Federal Constituency in Lagos.

Raji defeated the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Mrs Remi Adebowale.

The federal lawmaker had been engaged in a power tussle with Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who lays claim to the leadership of the party in Epe.

Mrs. Adebowale, who was being supported by Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, had been primed to win the primary.

A total of 90 delegates were accredited or the election at the Jubilee Chalet, Epe, for the primary election which lasted about two hours.

While announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Mr. Wusu Shakiru, said Raji scored 84 out of the total of 90 votes while Adebowale and a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Segun Olulade, polled three votes each.

Hamzat, who is a prince in Ogun State, assumed leadership of the local government after the exit of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

However, his authority has always been challenged by many of the APC stakeholders in the local government.



https://punchng.com/lagos-rep-defeats-sanwo-olus-aide-picks-apc-ticket-for-epe/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1653735049-1

