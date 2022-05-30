Late Deborah Samuel’s Siblings Registered In New School (Photo)

Today, May 30, 2022, in line with the promise made by the Nigerian televangelist and General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the younger siblings of late Deborah Samuel are being admitted into one of the OPM free schools to continue with their basic education. The was disclosed via a live broadcast on Facebook few minutes ago.

Their registrations are being carried out today and everything they will need will be given to them free, that includes their school uniforms, books, sandals and their tuition is free of charge. This was confirmed by the Head of the school as she further said, “don’t bother yourself on what to eat for the General Overseer has made all of that available for the school. Just be of good character and remove your minds from what happened over there in Sokoto State”.

You will recall Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State was allegedly murdered over a blasphemous statement against Prophet Mohammad.

Source: https://www.churchloaded.com/about/late-deborahs-siblings-currently-undergoing-free-registration-process-at-their-new-school/

