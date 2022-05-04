Lawyers In The House, Can I Leave My New Job Without Issue?

I will like to be brief, I joined this new company April and I am still within my 3 months probation period but I will like to leave due to the fact that I got to know there is inequality in payment of staffs even in the same level. I think that is one of the reasons why they claim salary must be kept a secret.

The issue now is that I have undergone several trainings and issued about 3 professional certificates. Will I have to pay for the training as indicated in the bonding agreement whereas the termination clause states that either party can withdraw having given 2 weeks prior notice.

*Note: the present job is roughly 220k without accommodation in Portharcout and my new offer is 250k with accommodation in the same state

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related